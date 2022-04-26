IT2EC 2022: CAE boosts German Navy Sea Lion training

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has ordered a second full-mission simulator (FMS) from CAE to support training with the German NH90 Sea Lion naval helicopter, adding to the existing contract signed in December 2019.

The new FMS will join the NH90 Sea Lion synthetic training equipment (STE) at Nordholz Naval Air Station in 2024. The first set of STE, comprising an EASA Level D FMS, cockpit procedures trainer (CPT), three operator tactics trainers (OTT) and a winch and hoist trainer, will all be delivered by the middle of this year.

An 18-strong Sea Lion fleet will succeed the Sea King Mk41 helicopter in German Navy service. The Sea Lion is a multirole naval helicopter designed for shipboard operations from Type 702 Berlin-class combat support ships or from land bases. Its roles include SAR, maritime reconnaissance and general transportation.

The first Sea Lion entered service with Naval Air Wing 5 (MFG5) at Nordholz in June 2020, and deliveries will be completed in the coming months.

One of the questions surrounding this announcement concerns the visual system used by the two FMS. The original 2019 order specified the OGC CDB-capable CAE Medallion 6000. CAE now offers the Unreal Engine games-based CAE Prodigy that was launched in November 2021.

Shephard believes both devices will now feature Prodigy.

In November 2020, the German government signed a contract for 31 NATO Frigate Helicopter (NFH) NH90 Sea Tiger helicopters to replace the German Navy’s Sea Lynx Mk88A fleet, with deliveries expected in 2024-2025.

These aircraft will primarily undertake anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare missions from Sachsen-class (F124) and Baden-Württemberg-class (F125) frigates.

Although details of German Navy plans for training its Sea Tiger crews are unclear at present, it has options. There is an NH90 NFH FMS at de Kooy in the Netherlands that is operated by Rotorsim (a JV between CAE and Leonardo); alternatively, if the German Navy decides to procure its own FMS, CAE has built NFH devices for Qatar.