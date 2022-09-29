Inzpire and RAF to run major tactical interoperability exercise

Collective training experts from 92 Sqn Inzpire White Force have delivered Exercise Cobra Warrior 22-2, the company announced on 27 September.

Cobra Warrior 22-2 is the RAF's 'capstone' event and marks the culmination of the Qualified Weapons Instructor courses.

It is an annual exercise, run by RAF and Inzpire personnel embedded within 92 Sqn at RAF Waddington, and it focuses on the integration of weapons instructor courses and front-line units and exercising alongside key allies.

This year’s exercise was the largest taking place in UK airspace since 2020 and it saw the introduction of a Combat Intelligence Cell for