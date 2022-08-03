Inzpire reveals Royal Air Force door gunnery sim details
Inzpire has won a UK MoD Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) contract to develop a prototype MR deployable door gunnery simulator.
The nine-month Synthetic Aviation Gunnery Equipment (SAGE) project is worth £346,000 ($422,000) and was announced in late June. It will see Inzpire work closely with Crew Served Weapons Instructors in RAF 22 Squadron and DASA personnel.
Inzpire officials told Shephard that the simulator will aim to replicate all the weapons systems currently in use on JHC Support Helicopters, initially focusing on simulating the M134 Minigun and GPMG Air Role Derivative.
The project falls under the Joint Helicopter Command’s
More from Training
-
Canadian Army training system to increase NATO interoperability
The LVCTS training programme for the Canadian Army will include a wide range of training devices and will allow NATO members to train with Canadian personnel in a virtual environment.
-
RCN trains crews for paradigm shift as Arctic operations beckon
The Royal Canadian Navy is enhancing simulator infrastructure at its main Pacific training facility, with an emphasis on upgrading projectors and introducing VR technology.
-
Hadean joins Thales and Plexsys to develop training solution
A new MoU between three technology companies seeks to understand how distributed computing and digital twin solutions can be used to create multi-domain training solutions for the UK.
-
Top Aces targets European adversary air training gaps
Canadian adversary air training provider Top Aces is bolstering its profile outside North America and is confident it has the capabilities to prepare European fighter pilots for future threats.
-
Farnborough 2022: Live exercises to move virtual very soon, says BAE Systems
VRAI joins BAE Systems to further develop a single synthetic environment for multi-domain training in a virtual environment.