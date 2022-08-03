To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Inzpire reveals Royal Air Force door gunnery sim details

Inzpire reveals Royal Air Force door gunnery sim details

3rd August 2022 - 13:09 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

A new gunnery simulator will aim to replicate all the weapons systems currently in use on JHC Support Helicopters. (Photo: German Armed Forces)

A new Synthetic Aviation Gunnery Equipment contract from the MoD will blend various commercial MR technologies to demonstrate a fully modular and deployable full helicopter door gunnery training for the RAF.

Inzpire has won a UK MoD Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) contract to develop a prototype MR deployable door gunnery simulator.

The nine-month Synthetic Aviation Gunnery Equipment (SAGE) project is worth £346,000 ($422,000) and was announced in late June. It will see Inzpire work closely with Crew Served Weapons Instructors in RAF 22 Squadron and DASA personnel.

Inzpire officials told Shephard that the simulator will aim to replicate all the weapons systems currently in use on JHC Support Helicopters, initially focusing on simulating the M134 Minigun and GPMG Air Role Derivative.

The project falls under the Joint Helicopter Command’s

