Indra begins delivery of fighting vehicle sim to Spanish Army

Indra has begun delivery of the new simulators for the Pizarro infantry combat vehicle (ICV/C) to Spanish Army bases where this platform is currently deployed, in order to complete the training of its operators.

The delivery includes the first section simulator made up of four vehicle simulators to the base in Córdoba, and over the next month, it will deliver those assigned to bases in Zaragoza and Gerona, followed by those in Badajoz, Madrid, Ceuta and Melilla.

Indra said that when all the simulators are connected, they will constitute one of the largest and most advanced joint armoured vehicle tactical training networks in Europe and one of the most advanced simulation centres in the world.

There will be a total of 56 compartments connected to a simulation network that is currently being planned, in which tactical and collaborative exercises will be conducted with very high realism.

Each of the four vehicle simulators has two compartments: one simulates the driving position, which sits on a three-degree-of-freedom motion platform to simulate terrain inclines and obstacles; and a turret compartment, where the commander and gunner are positioned.

The system simulates the two existing configurations of the Pizarro (Phase I and Phase II) and can be networked with other devices situated in different geographical locations, which allows joint exercises to be carried out, including with other simulation systems available on the Army’s training platform.

'The Pizarro vehicle simulator is designed to develop capabilities and skills in tactical and collaborative training; it allows the soldiers to quickly prepare for their missions, moving around in complex scenarios in which they have to coordinate with their team inside the vehicle and other vehicles in their platoon, and learn how to communicate and coordinate, where to move and how to react in the face of the enemy,’ Rafael Junco, Indra’s simulation director said.

‘It also capitalises on the new technologies linked to virtual reality and gamification and maximises the communication and interoperability capabilities of the systems,' he explained.