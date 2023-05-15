Brazilian Army outlines next steps for Guarani armoured vehicle update

After conducting studies to identify areas of improvement to the VBTP MSR 6x6 Guarani platform, the Brazilian Army is now outlining the next steps of the Guarani 2.0 project.

The goal is to modernise the in-service fleet to enable vehicles to overcome current and future threats while lowering the maintenance footprint. The upgrades will also be added to platforms that the service will acquire in coming years.

Speaking to Shephard, a spokesperson for the army noted that the service is currently analysing the outcomes of a technical report on the Guarani fleet issued by the its Manufacturing Directorate, which