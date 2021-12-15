To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indonesia ordains single KT-1B trainer

15th December 2021 - 22:30 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Indonesian Air Force has received the first of three locally assembled KT-1B trainer aircraft. (TNI-AU)

PTDI has assembled a first KT-1B trainer for the Indonesian Air Force, plus it is concentrating on the NC212i and N219.

The Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) received a KT-1B trainer aircraft on 8 December, the first part of a consignment of three such aircraft.

With registration number ‘LL-0119’, the trainer was delivered to Adisutjipto Air Base. Significantly, this aircraft had been assembled by state-owned PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) in Bandung.

A further two aircraft are due for handover in 2022, the fruit of a deal struck in late 2018. At that time, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) announced that it had signed an approximately $90 million contract with Indonesia covering the provision of three KT-1Bs and the upgrade of T-50i advanced …

