Indonesia ordains single KT-1B trainer

The Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) received a KT-1B trainer aircraft on 8 December, the first part of a consignment of three such aircraft.

With registration number ‘LL-0119’, the trainer was delivered to Adisutjipto Air Base. Significantly, this aircraft had been assembled by state-owned PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) in Bandung.

A further two aircraft are due for handover in 2022, the fruit of a deal struck in late 2018. At that time, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) announced that it had signed an approximately $90 million contract with Indonesia covering the provision of three KT-1Bs and the upgrade of T-50i advanced …