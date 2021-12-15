Indonesia ordains single KT-1B trainer

NFTE gathers pace as initial campus locations announced
NATO Flight Training Europe is moving forward at speed, as it announces an initial pair of fast-jet pilot training campuses.
The Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) received a KT-1B trainer aircraft on 8 December, the first part of a consignment of three such aircraft.
With registration number ‘LL-0119’, the trainer was delivered to Adisutjipto Air Base. Significantly, this aircraft had been assembled by state-owned PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) in Bandung.
A further two aircraft are due for handover in 2022, the fruit of a deal struck in late 2018. At that time, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) announced that it had signed an approximately $90 million contract with Indonesia covering the provision of three KT-1Bs and the upgrade of T-50i advanced …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
NATO Flight Training Europe is moving forward at speed, as it announces an initial pair of fast-jet pilot training campuses.
Joint terminal attack controllers can enhance their training in the virtual world with mixed reality.
Live fire exercise plans with SAF-FORESIGHT can now be submitted and approved digitally
Saudi Arabia is acquiring 84 F-15A aircraft from Boeing and the company is also upgrading 70 F-15SA variants to the F-154SA configuration.
Two newly delivered Bell 505 helicopters will be used by the Indonesian Navy for basic flight training.
CAE USA supports an E-3A flight training device for the USAF at Tinkler AFB, Oklahoma.