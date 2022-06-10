To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Indian indigenous basic trainer passes certification milestone

Indian indigenous basic trainer passes certification milestone

10th June 2022 - 00:30 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

The HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft. (Photo: HAL)

It took six years since its maiden flight for the HTT-40 to obtain airworthiness certification.

The HTT-40 (Hindustan Turbo Trainer) basic trainer designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has received its airworthiness certificate — six years after its first flight.

HTT-40 now meets Preliminary Staff Qualitative Requirements and FAR 23 standards.

Approval from the Centre for Military Air Worthiness and Certification (part of the Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation) followed a design evaluation, aircraft systems tests and flight tests that involved HAL and Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots. 

The HTT-40 project was allotted $78 million for design and development. The projected IAF procurement is for 106 aircraft including options. Shephard understands that a contract

