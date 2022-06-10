Indian indigenous basic trainer passes certification milestone
The HTT-40 (Hindustan Turbo Trainer) basic trainer designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has received its airworthiness certificate — six years after its first flight.
HTT-40 now meets Preliminary Staff Qualitative Requirements and FAR 23 standards.
Approval from the Centre for Military Air Worthiness and Certification (part of the Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation) followed a design evaluation, aircraft systems tests and flight tests that involved HAL and Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots.
The HTT-40 project was allotted $78 million for design and development. The projected IAF procurement is for 106 aircraft including options. Shephard understands that a contract
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Training
-
ST Engineering Antycip and Nova Systems to accelerate RAF synthetic training
The Capability Concept Demonstrator is based on a four-cockpit simulator system and will explore low-cost mission training solutions for the RAF.
-
RAF Typhoon synthetic training system reaches milestone
The delivery of the first two TFST devices is expected by the end of the year, but RAF pilots will only start training on them in 2023. The new devices feed into the RAF’s larger objective to share common synthetic entity models across the force.
-
Simthetiq delivers immersive training classroom to Canadian navy
A new virtual classroom for the Royal Canadian Navy includes customised content for maritime applications that will allow immersive training.
-
L3Harris to upgrade F-5 fighters for Tactical Air Support
The fleet of F-5 training aircraft operated by Tactical Air Support is set to evolve with new sensors and system capabilities.