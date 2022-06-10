Indian indigenous basic trainer passes certification milestone

The HTT-40 (Hindustan Turbo Trainer) basic trainer designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has received its airworthiness certificate — six years after its first flight.

HTT-40 now meets Preliminary Staff Qualitative Requirements and FAR 23 standards.

Approval from the Centre for Military Air Worthiness and Certification (part of the Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation) followed a design evaluation, aircraft systems tests and flight tests that involved HAL and Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots.

The HTT-40 project was allotted $78 million for design and development. The projected IAF procurement is for 106 aircraft including options. Shephard understands that a contract