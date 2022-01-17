To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Indian IJT inches closer to production as air force waits

Indian IJT inches closer to production as air force waits

17th January 2022 - 23:41 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

The modified IJT/HJT-36 from HAL has made progress after earlier failing spin tests. (HAL)

HAL has made progress with its IJT after a redesign, but nobody is yet saying when it might reach the hands of the Indian Air Force.

The long-overdue Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)-produced Intermediate Jet Trainer (IJT) is edging towards production. It was conceived more than two decades ago for stage two training of fighter pilots to replace obsolete Kiran Mk 2 trainers.

Arup Chatterjee, Director of HAL, said on 6 January that the IJT (also known as the HJT-36) had achieved a major milestone by demonstrating a capability to perform six turn spins on each side.

During spin testing in 2016, the HJT-36 departed from controlled flight, and this brought the programme to a standstill. A HAL statement said the IJT was redesigned ‘by moving the …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Training

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users