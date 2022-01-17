Indian IJT inches closer to production as air force waits

The long-overdue Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)-produced Intermediate Jet Trainer (IJT) is edging towards production. It was conceived more than two decades ago for stage two training of fighter pilots to replace obsolete Kiran Mk 2 trainers.

Arup Chatterjee, Director of HAL, said on 6 January that the IJT (also known as the HJT-36) had achieved a major milestone by demonstrating a capability to perform six turn spins on each side.

During spin testing in 2016, the HJT-36 departed from controlled flight, and this brought the programme to a standstill. A HAL statement said the IJT was redesigned ‘by moving the …