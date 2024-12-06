To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • I/ITSEC 2024: Lockheed Martin showcases an improved version of F-35 simulators

I/ITSEC 2024: Lockheed Martin showcases an improved version of F-35 simulators

6th December 2024 - 14:14 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Orlando

RSS

F-35 training system. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Enhancements to the F-35 training system software will be deployed worldwide starting next year.

Lockheed Martin displayed an improved version of the F-35 training system at I/ITSEC 2024 in Orlando, Florida. The capability is fitted with advanced software and enhancements to deal with new threat scenarios and operating environments and provide increased situational awareness. The upgrades will be globally provided to entire the F-35 multirole fighter enterprise from 2025.

Eric Etz, director of strategy and business development for F-35 training and logistics at Lockheed Martin, said: “All of our focus is on providing the most realistic training environments for our F-35 pilots, both now and in the future. We recognise that, as the world changes, threats

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us