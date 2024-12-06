I/ITSEC 2024: Lockheed Martin showcases an improved version of F-35 simulators

Lockheed Martin displayed an improved version of the F-35 training system at I/ITSEC 2024 in Orlando, Florida. The capability is fitted with advanced software and enhancements to deal with new threat scenarios and operating environments and provide increased situational awareness. The upgrades will be globally provided to entire the F-35 multirole fighter enterprise from 2025.

Eric Etz, director of strategy and business development for F-35 training and logistics at Lockheed Martin, said: “All of our focus is on providing the most realistic training environments for our F-35 pilots, both now and in the future. We recognise that, as the world changes, threats