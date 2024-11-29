Babcock and KAI to collaborate on training and air base support

On 29 November, Babcock and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore military flying, air base support and engineering opportunities across central, eastern and southern Europe.

According to Babcock, the partnership between the two companies will bring together their military aviation experience to cover training, production and support.

Babcock managing director of business growth Mark Goldsack said: “This MoU sees us expand our relationship with the leading aerospace company in South Korea.

“By leveraging KAI’s extensive technical expertise and our military flying training experience, we have the opportunity to position ourselves as an aviation capability partner in international defence markets”.

KAI developed the T-50 Golden Eagle family of advanced trainers and multirole fighters - the TA-50 Block 1 and Block 2 trainer and the FA-50 fighter.

Poland is currently the only European country with the FA-50 in its fleet as a light multirole fighter. Its air force welcomed 12 jets at the end of 2023, in a deal worth US$705 million.

