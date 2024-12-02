To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • I/ITSEC 2024: US Army combines UAVs, AI and new tech to improve simulation capabilities

I/ITSEC 2024: US Army combines UAVs, AI and new tech to improve simulation capabilities

2nd December 2024 - 14:54 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Orlando

RSS

This approach provides more realistic training environments. (Photo: USC ICT)

The service is working with USC ICT to integrate information capture by drones, AI and 3D Gaussian Splatting.

The US Army has been increasing efforts to improve its simulation capabilities by combining artificial intelligence (AI) and the operation of UAVs with a new technology known as 3D Gaussian Splatting (3DGS). This volume rendering technique enables the creation of high-quality visually realistic scenes by merging multiple photos or videos.

As part of this effort, the service is partnering with the University of Southern California - Institute for Creative Technologies (USC ICT) in a project named “3D Geospatial Terrain - Large-Scale Gaussian Splatting”.

This initiative addresses the challenges of using traditional polygon-based models and focuses on a hybrid approach by

