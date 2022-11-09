Inzpire to join BAE's single synthetic environment training programme

BAE Systems and Inzpire have announced that they will seek to explore ways to bring the latter company’s expertise into BAE Systems’ future Operational Training Services.

The MoU, announced at the Bahrain Air Show on 9 November, will see Inzpire working with BAE Systems on the creation of a single synthetic environment (SSE).

The SSE can allow military forces to securely train using real-world mission software and tactics delivering high-fidelity, immersive training.

Andy Fisher, Inzpire deputy head of collective training, told Shephard: 'We will provide operational training subject matter expertise to BAE Systems’ work developing its single synthetic environment