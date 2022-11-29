I/ITSEC 2022: Presagis joins with Airbus for geospatial data modelling

Presagis, developer of the Velocity 5D (V5D) digital twin production platform, has partnered with Airbus Defence and Space to give customers direct access to OneAtlas satellite imagery within the system. V5D users will be able to obtain imagery to fill in data gaps during digital twin generation or for dynamic updating.

Jean-Michel Briere, Presagis president, said: 'Direct OneAtlas access means our customers can search and access imagery from the geospatial industry’s most diverse offering of satellite data, including the new 30cm Pleiades Neo imagery.'

V5D is a cloud-based platform that can automatically convert large volumes of geospatial data into 3D digital twins. V5D users can produce accurate digital twins from multiple 2D datasets, including GIS vector layers, remote sensing imagery, and other structured and unstructured data.

It uses AI and game engine technology to run visualisation and simulation scenarios based on the digital twins.

OneAtlas meanwhile is an online portal that enables users to obtain satellite images, or combinations of imagery, for a specific application, area of interest and budget.

