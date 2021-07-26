To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Defence Notes

Poland lays groundwork for sovereign surveillance satellite capability

26th July 2021 - 18:15 GMT | by Grzegorz Sobczak

RSS

Will Poland have a domestic reconnaissance satellite from 2023? (Photo: Creotech)

Development of a domestically made microsatellite constellation would plug a gap for Polish defence and security.

Four Polish organisations signed an agreement in early July to set up a consortium for building an Earth imaging satellite constellation to be used by the Polish Armed Forces and national security agencies.

Creotech Instruments heads the consortium, which is funded by the Polish National Centre for Research and Development and also includes Polish Armament Group subsidiary PCO; the Lukasiewicz – PIAP Institute; the Military University of Technology; and the Space Research Centre in the Polish Academy of Science.

The 50kg EagleEye Earth observation satellite (based on the modular HyperSat developed by Creotech since 2017) forms the basis of the new ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users