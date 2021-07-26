Poland lays groundwork for sovereign surveillance satellite capability

SM-3 Block IIA guidance unit moves towards production
Raytheon receives contract modification to complete transition work on the Guidance Electronic Unit for the SM-3 Block IIA missile.
Four Polish organisations signed an agreement in early July to set up a consortium for building an Earth imaging satellite constellation to be used by the Polish Armed Forces and national security agencies.
Creotech Instruments heads the consortium, which is funded by the Polish National Centre for Research and Development and also includes Polish Armament Group subsidiary PCO; the Lukasiewicz – PIAP Institute; the Military University of Technology; and the Space Research Centre in the Polish Academy of Science.
The 50kg EagleEye Earth observation satellite (based on the modular HyperSat developed by Creotech since 2017) forms the basis of the new ...
USAF installations in Europe and Africa will gain a layered air defence capability.
A UK Defence Science Technology Laboratory project is exploring how satellite-based synthetic aperture radar can be used to spot vessels that have disabled their Automatic Identification System.
Less than favourable figures for Aeronautics were offset by a 7% increase in orders for Saab in Q2 2021, as the Swedish company eyes work on European Defence Fund projects.
The Perigon computer has been under development for three years and developer Collins Aerospace targets qualification tests in 2022.