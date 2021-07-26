Poland lays groundwork for sovereign surveillance satellite capability

Four Polish organisations signed an agreement in early July to set up a consortium for building an Earth imaging satellite constellation to be used by the Polish Armed Forces and national security agencies.

Creotech Instruments heads the consortium, which is funded by the Polish National Centre for Research and Development and also includes Polish Armament Group subsidiary PCO; the Lukasiewicz – PIAP Institute; the Military University of Technology; and the Space Research Centre in the Polish Academy of Science.

The 50kg EagleEye Earth observation satellite (based on the modular HyperSat developed by Creotech since 2017) forms the basis of the new ...