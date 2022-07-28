Hadean joins Thales and Plexsys to develop training solution

Distributed technology company Hadean have signed an MoU with Thales Training and Simulation (formerly RUAG) and Plexsys to help deliver operational training solutions for the UK MoD, the companies announced on 28 July.

Hadean will add its data and computation capabilities to the project that will power the synthetic environment and the digital twin of a future training solution.

The partners said in a statement that the work will address the critical MoD challenges of being able effectively to integrate currently disparate military capabilities and the team will provide a layered approach to multi-domain operational training.