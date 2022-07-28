Hadean joins Thales and Plexsys to develop training solution
Distributed technology company Hadean have signed an MoU with Thales Training and Simulation (formerly RUAG) and Plexsys to help deliver operational training solutions for the UK MoD, the companies announced on 28 July.
Hadean will add its data and computation capabilities to the project that will power the synthetic environment and the digital twin of a future training solution.
The partners said in a statement that the work will address the critical MoD challenges of being able effectively to integrate currently disparate military capabilities and the team will provide a layered approach to multi-domain operational training.
More from Training
-
US Army seeks more 120mm training ammo for Abrams
US Army orders more training ammunition for the 120mm main gun on the M1A2 Abrams MBT.
-
Is the British Army training for the right fight? (Opinion)
Analysts and experts will scrutinise the conflict in Ukraine for years to come, but the past few months have certainly been enough to highlight some of the gaps in the British Army’s capabilities. Are the lessons learned in the east being applied correctly?
-
Farnborough 2022: Inzpire offers multi-domain operational training
UK-based Inzpire performed a concept demonstration overview at the Farnborough International Airshow, showing a virtual training solution that can improve multi-domain C2 operations.