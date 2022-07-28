To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Hadean joins Thales and Plexsys to develop training solution

28th July 2022 - 17:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The MoU addresses the critical MoD challenges of being able to effectively integrate currently disparate military capabilities. (Photo: MoD/Crown Copyright)

A new MoU between three technology companies seeks to understand how distributed computing and digital twin solutions can be used to create multi-domain training solutions for the UK.

Distributed technology company Hadean have signed an MoU with Thales Training and Simulation (formerly RUAG) and Plexsys to help deliver operational training solutions for the UK MoD, the companies announced on 28 July.

Hadean will add its data and computation capabilities to the project that will power the synthetic environment and the digital twin of a future training solution.

The partners said in a statement that the work will address the critical MoD challenges of being able effectively to integrate currently disparate military capabilities and the team will provide a layered approach to multi-domain operational training.

