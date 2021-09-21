PAR Government to launch upgraded geospatial analysis tool

UK Space Strategy leaves unanswered questions
The UK National Space Strategy omits the long-time praised government’s goal of Britain capturing 10% of the global space market by 2030, while defence-specific elements will be addressed separately
US-based geospatial systems specialist PAR Government is unveiling an upgraded and redesigned version of its GV3.0 raster imagery and full-motion video (FMV) viewing package on 5-8 October 2021 at the GEOINT 2021 event in St Louis, Missouri.
GV-X ‘will appeal to traditional geospatial end users, especially those who perform analysis of FMV from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other remote sensing platforms’, PAR Government noted in a 21 Sept.
Company president Matt Cicchinelli claimed the main benefit of GV-X is the ‘access it provides FMV users to the metadata embedded in video streams that allows for advanced geospatial analysis’.
PAR developed GV3.0 in the early 2000s for use solely by the US defence, intelligence and geospatial imagery communities, to view and analyse various types of raster imagery and FMV captured by satellites, UASs and manned aircraft.
It is now also available on the commercial market.
The UK National Space Strategy omits the long-time praised government’s goal of Britain capturing 10% of the global space market by 2030, while defence-specific elements will be addressed separately
Singapore is developing and trying out ever more capable battlefield command systems.
Raytheon releases highly capable lightweight AESA radar designed for platforms in air, on sea and land.
The BNET™ Family is a Spectrum-Aware Software Defined Radio and Network Architecture addressing the challenges of future digitised warfare.
First-time DSEI exhibitor Vodafone wants to find military customers for its 5G network and other services.
Activity in the Electro-Magnetic Environment (EME) is increasingly focused towards supporting digital sources. The rise of wide area networking, mobile communications and automation across civilian and defence applications, means key sections of the spectrum are highly congested and, from a military perspective, increasingly contested. This growth is likely to be sustained through the proliferation of devices exploiting digitally enabled functionality through automation, internet of things and space-based data services.