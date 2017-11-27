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  • I/ITSEC 2017: Presagis partners up to develop GIS solutions

I/ITSEC 2017: Presagis partners up to develop GIS solutions

27th November 2017 - 15:00 GMT | by Alice Budge in London

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Presagis has selected Esri, LuxCarta and Vricon to assist in the engineering, production and delivery of Graphic Information System (GIS) data management and transformation solutions.

Esri’s CityEngine will be integrated with Presagis’ solutions to provide faster turn-around times and higher levels of realism and accuracy in virtual representations of the globe.

According to Stéphane Blondin, VP of product management and marketing at Presagis, the incorporation of the three technology and data providers is in response to the proliferation of GIS data which has led to significant changes in the modelling and simulation market.

‘Presagis is very cognizant of the

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Alice Budge

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