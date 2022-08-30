Cubic reaches milestone for F-35 support and ramps up secure data capabilities

Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) have delivered the 1000th P5 Combat Training System (P5CTS) for the F-35 combat aircraft, the company announced on 23 August.

The F-35 P5 is an internal subsystem configuration that relays encrypted time, space and position information between participating aircraft and range ground stations during training sorties.

The F-35 P5, when paired with the Block 4A decryptor at the P5CTS ground station, allows range training officers and exercise controllers to securely observe the training exercise in real time with an appropriate level of classification.

CMPS was awarded a $32 million contract from Lockheed Martin in 2021