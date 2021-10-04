To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Vertex adds major new S&T capability

4th October 2021 - 15:30 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

Vertex Aero will now have responsibility for providing training support to JMRC Hohenfels. (Photo: US DoD)

Vertex Aerospace has added significantly to its training service capabilities with the acquisition of Raytheon's Defense Training and Mission Critical Solutions business.

Vertex Aerospace has signed a ‘definitive agreement’ to acquire Raytheon Technologies' Defense Training, Professional Services, Mission Critical Solutions, and Modernization and Sustainment business lines.

As well as adding to Vertex Aero’s core business areas of MRO, logistic support and aircraft sustainment, the deal introduces a significant training provision capability to the company’s portfolio.

‘This acquisition works well for us as it supports our strategic growth plan to move into adjacent markets,’ Vertex president and CEO Ed Boyington told Shephard.

The company said that the acquisition adds scale and diversity in addition to expanding its service and product offerings …

