Vertex adds major new S&T capability

German pilots join IFTS
Germany has sent two pilots to the IFTS fast-jet training course as part of an evaluation programme.
Vertex Aerospace has signed a ‘definitive agreement’ to acquire Raytheon Technologies' Defense Training, Professional Services, Mission Critical Solutions, and Modernization and Sustainment business lines.
As well as adding to Vertex Aero’s core business areas of MRO, logistic support and aircraft sustainment, the deal introduces a significant training provision capability to the company’s portfolio.
‘This acquisition works well for us as it supports our strategic growth plan to move into adjacent markets,’ Vertex president and CEO Ed Boyington told Shephard.
The company said that the acquisition adds scale and diversity in addition to expanding its service and product offerings …
