I/ITSEC 2021: USMC generals line up to outline training challenges

USMC top brass at a panel session during I/ITSEC 2021. Left to right: MajGen Julian Alford, MajGen Austin “Sparky” Renforth, BGen Arthur “Ajay” Pasagian and BGen Matthew “Rush” Mowery. (Photo: David Isby)

A panel session at I/ITSEC heard how USMC training strategies must address issues such as deployability and interoperability.

On 1 December during the I/ITSEC conference in Orlando, a panel of four USMC generals described how training technologies can be used to meet emerging challenges.

However, certain gaps need to be plugged for the latest training methods and systems to be fully effective.

MajGen Julian Alford, head of USMC Training Command, described a shift in focus from large-scale classes to small groups.

‘The centre of gravity of Training Command is the instructor,’ he said, with modelling, simulation and training technologies a key enabler.

MajGen Austin “Sparky” Renforth, commanding general of the USMC Air-Ground Combat Center, noted certain limitations to live training at the premier ranges in Twentynine Palms, California.

‘We recognise the necessity for simulation to enhance and influence the training environment. While live training remains the gold standard, we can’t replicate everything in a live environment,’ he remarked.

Renforth added: ‘Things like electronic warfare, long-range precision fires, counter-UAS, and information operations can create unique challenges for us out in the training area. Increased integration of virtual and constructive simulations will provide a more immersive environment.’

BGen Arthur “Ajay” Pasagian, commanding general of Marine Corps Systems Command, said that in training technologies, as with overall Marine Corps thinking, ‘we have gotten away from platforms, and focus on capability’.

He noted that military training capabilities need to include ‘force-on-force, free play and interactive’.

BGen Matthew “Rush” Mowery, Assistant Deputy Commandant for Aviation, pointed to increased use by the USMC of simulation equipment.

‘We almost tripled the number of simulators, [with] more simulators for maintainers and crew chiefs,’ he said, adding that there has been ‘investment in making sure systems are networked’.

Mowery noted that the USMC has expanded networked simulators to bases in Japan and with the Marine Corps Reserve.

However, he added, more attention should be paid to interoperability: ‘Though we have been doing pretty well with pilots, we have got to be more interoperable with the ground side.’

Future training for the USMC must also focus on deployability, Mowery argued. Referring to the Force Design 2030 vision of distributed operations, he said ‘we have got to be able to take very high-quality training systems that are distributed, ruggedised, able to operate forward and enable us to train all the time, not just once a year’.

Mowery described a mismatch between the methods used to train USMC pilots and the advanced technologies they familiarise themselves.

‘Aviation faces a challenge,’ he said. ‘We bring in young Marines. They take a long time to train on fifth-generation aircraft but [we] train them as we did on Vietnam-era aircraft.’

Mowery added that even if more simulators are available, enlisted maintenance crews ‘don’t think they are getting the professional training their counterparts are getting on the outside for the very technically advanced systems that we are procuring’.