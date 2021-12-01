I/ITSEC 2021: SAIC leads charge for flight training revolution

SAIC exhibited its C-130 skills trainer at I/ITSEC 2021. (Photo: Trevor Nash)

SAIC develops new training technologies and helps the USAF to shape future pilot training.

SAIC used the I/ITSEC exhibition in Orlando to display various training solutions that featured new technology, including a virtual Space Force operations centre and a low-cost C-130' skills trainer'.

'The culture of training is changing, and we are looking to exploit that through what we call our XR Accelerator,' Bob Kleinhample, VP Training and Mission Solutions at SAIC, told Shephard.

He added that the company has identified key features that are common across all simulations and that can be re-used to save time and costs in developing new requirements.

XR Accelerator training solutions are based on games technologies, specifically Unity and Unreal Engine.

'Our C-130 skills trainer is an example of a device where pilots can practise sets and reps to boost their ability to operate the real aircraft at a fraction of the cost of live flying or operating the weapon system trainer,' Kleinhample said.

SAIC's approach certainly seems to chime with the USAF's view of future pilot training. The company was one of the trailblazers for the Pilot Training Next (PTN) initiative that has seen the USAF exploit lower-cost training devices to allow undergraduate pilots to move through the training pipeline at a pace tailored to individual learning styles.

With the success of the PTN trials, the USAF started its Pilot Training Transformation (PTT) phase, and its success has led the service to consider eliminating a complete class of training aircraft, the T-1A Jayhawk multi-engine trainers. Shephard Defence Insight shows this fleet numbers 178 aircraft.

The T-1A is used to train air mobility transport and tanker pilots, but under the Air Mobility Fundamentals – Simulator Only (AMF-SO) programme, the aircraft will be phased out of service over the next two years and replaced by 100% simulator training with students passing straight to their operational aircraft fleet: the C-130, C-17, KC-135 or KC-46.

A trial programme of 13 students has already taken place and was deemed a success by the USAF.

'A major part of the success of the programme has been down to capturing and assessing the analytics generated by the individual in the simulator,' said Marshall Groves, T-1A training project manager at SAIC.