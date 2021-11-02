Sundog partners with SimBlocks to boost Unity capabilities

Sundog and SimBlocks have brought Triton back to the Unity games engine. (Photo: Sundog)

New ocean simulation software from Sundog Software highlights the move towards games engines for maritime simulation.

Visualisation specialists, Sundog Software has partnered with SimBlocks to bring its Triton for Unity back to the market.

The re-vamped product has been designed to match the latest Unity technology release to provide ship wake models, rotor downwash effects, spray and foam, as well as realistic waves for any wind and swell conditions using the JONSWAP wave model.

Triton for Unity provides 3D water and ocean visualization effects using the Unity real-time 3D engine. Whole-earth ocean simulation is also available in combination with SimBlocks One World SDK.

Frank Kane, CEO and founder of Sundog Software, said ‘our Triton 3D Ocean SDK has provided simulation and training-grade oceans to C++, OpenGL and DirectX developers for years. But the industry trends are clear - more and more of our customers want to use game engines to create their maritime training systems'.

SimBlocks specialises in leveraging real-time 3D game engine technology to build scalable virtual worlds using geospatial map data and terrain databases. This allows developers to select the best software solutions for any given project without being locked into a proprietary ecosystem.