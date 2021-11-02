Sundog partners with SimBlocks to boost Unity capabilities

Ascent obtains additional UK flight training contract
Second ‘uplift’ contract under MFTS includes more Texan trainers and simulators.
Visualisation specialists, Sundog Software has partnered with SimBlocks to bring its Triton for Unity back to the market.
The re-vamped product has been designed to match the latest Unity technology release to provide ship wake models, rotor downwash effects, spray and foam, as well as realistic waves for any wind and swell conditions using the JONSWAP wave model.
Triton for Unity provides 3D water and ocean visualization effects using the Unity real-time 3D engine. Whole-earth ocean simulation is also available in combination with SimBlocks One World SDK.
Frank Kane, CEO and founder of Sundog Software, said ‘our Triton 3D Ocean SDK has provided simulation and training-grade oceans to C++, OpenGL and DirectX developers for years. But the industry trends are clear - more and more of our customers want to use game engines to create their maritime training systems'.
SimBlocks specialises in leveraging real-time 3D game engine technology to build scalable virtual worlds using geospatial map data and terrain databases. This allows developers to select the best software solutions for any given project without being locked into a proprietary ecosystem.
Japan has become the third nation to join Leonardo's International Flight Training School after the Qatari and German air forces.
The Military Training and Simulation Handbook Issue 17 covers the global T&S industry and provides detailed information on airborne, ground and naval equipment, devices and systems.
Poland was seeking a training and simulation provider for the G550 until 2023 — but it received no responses.
ELTA has announced its Scorpius T training system is in use at the multi-national training exercise, Blue Flag.
Calian to provide support for major French exercise involving the country's Rapid Reaction Corps.