I/ITSEC 2021: CFT leaders extol virtues of simulation

US Army Black Hawk aircrew trainer simulator. (Photo: US Army/Joseph Mendiola)

Simulation is a key driver for US Army modernisation, but how to train for multi-domain operations remains an open question.

The Synthetic Training Environment (STE) may be a major programme for the US Army but it is by no means its only training priority, as shown by panel of US Army generals during the I/ITSEC 2021 conference in Orlando, Florida.

MG David Francis, commander of the Army Aviation Center of Excellence at Fort Rucker Alabama, is responsible for all US Army aviation training, which he said ‘uses simulation as [an] integral part of our training paradigm’.

He said simulations need to use the same Modular Open Systems Approach that the US Army is applying to its future aircraft programmes.

In the past, said Francis, ‘we had stovepipe simulation systems that did not talk to each other and did not use the same databases or terrain. We have to be able to train with the joint force both with live training and simulation… We need to upgrade simulations to match the pacing threat’.

BG Jeth Ray, head of the Networks Cross Functional Team (CFT) in US Army Futures Command, agreed with Francis, noting: ‘We are about open architecture.’

Ray recognised the security challenges inherent in moving from network-driven to data-driven distributed simulation. ‘We are talking with NSA [the National Security Agency] to get them to come on board with capabilities other than Type 1 encryption,’ he said.

‘We have got to make every round fired count, whether it is live, virtual or constructive’ — BG Charles Lombardo, US Army Combined Arms Center-Training

BG Larry Burris, who leads the Soldier CFT, identified the importance of Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) headsets – described as a ‘head-up display for dismounted troops’ – for both training and operations.

He said: ‘IVAS will change the way soldiers train and rehearse’ and showed that the Army ‘needs rapid concurrency between tactical and training systems’.

IVAS was due to reach its first unit by the end of 2021 but the programme has suffered a 12-month delay due to technical problems with the field of view.

Even so, Burris cited IVAS as an example of how the Army should ‘strive to provide embedded training capabilities that can be used for training at home station or for mission rehearsal when deployed’.

BG Charles Lombardo, deputy commanding general of the Army’s Combined Arms Center-Training (CAC-T), said that increased use of simulators would be part of ‘building aviator-style training management for the rest of the Army’.

Simulations, he said, ‘have got to be distributed, persistent and interoperable… We have got to make every round fired count, whether it is live, virtual or constructive’.

BG William Glaser, chief of the STE CFT, said that the synthetic environment programme is ‘trying to modernise the US soldier through training; our asymmetrical advantage is based on our trained soldiers and prepared leaders’.

He said current ‘training tools are still based on [1980s-vintage] AirLand Battle concepts’ and do not answer a key question: ‘How are we going to train for multi-domain operations?’

STE-enabled training will be more efficient, Glaser said, adding: ‘One reason we use simulations is that they are an efficient use of resources. Simulations complement live training by conserving resources.’