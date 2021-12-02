I/ITSEC 2021: PEO STRI hails ‘Team Orlando’

PEO STRI aims to develop, deliver and sustain testing, training and information operations capabilities to enhance readiness across the operational spectrum. (Photo:

I/ITSEC delegates heard details of how the US Army is innovating a complex portfolio of modernisation programmes.

The Orlando-based Program Executive Office for Simulations, Training and Range Instrumentation (PEO STRI) in the US Army is a major force in military modelling, simulation and training (MS&T).

At the I/ITSEC conference on 1 December, PEO STRI management provided two briefings on the current structure and programmes.

The need to access technologies with less delay and lower costs than in the past has led to changes throughout the DoD.

Innovations at PEO STRI included the Simulation and Training Agile Acquisition Response team as a means of reducing delays and costs in putting industry under contract.

One example of an improvement in how PEO STRI works with industry is the Training Resource Accelerator (T-REX) II programme. COL Cory Bush, project manager for Synthetic Environment, said that ‘streamlined acquisition using OTA [the Other Transaction Authority mechanism] enhances the flexibility of the tool’.

The emphasis placed on developing the Synthetic Training Environment (STE), at the same time as the US Army continues to use a range of legacy systems, presents a challenge to PEO STRI, which has to ‘manage a complex portfolio of modernisation programmes and current capabilities’, said Scott Pulford, acting programme manager (PM) for Synthetic Environment.

‘Interaction and collaboration with different sources is as robust, if not more so, than it has ever been’ — Scott Pulford, PEO STRI

He remarked that ‘we are living in both the current fight and future worlds’.

While STE is an Army programme incorporating Army-developed resources (including the One World Terrain system), Pulford said PEO STRI will maintain STE’s ‘open architecture of what we are doing’.

He added: ‘Interaction and collaboration with different sources is as robust, if not more so, than it has ever been.’

Working with other service MST programmes shows, Pulford said, ‘the power of “Team Orlando” is more than a buzzword, it is relationships between organisations’.

COL Corey Hemingway, the PM for Cyber, Test and Training, has responsibilities beyond supporting US Army and Special Operations Command, such as DoD-wide support through activities such as the recent National Cyber Range Complex Event Planning Operations and Support contract.

The next objective in the Advancing the State of Test Technology programme, Hemingway said, is to ‘bring nine technology test areas forward’ including autonomy and AI, hypersonics, cyberspace, directed-energy systems and EW, maturing ‘high-risk, high-reward’ technologies currently at Technology Readiness Level 3-6.

Hemingway urged industry members in the audience to ‘bring your ideas - it is how we are helping the Department of Defense with modernisation’.