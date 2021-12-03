I/ITSEC 2021: Extended reality with AI delivers XRAE vision

A dashboard displaying the MoPs generated by XRAE from flight simulator inputs. (Photo: David Isby)

Booz Allen Hamilton’s XRAE system uses AI to analyse data from a flight simulator.

The Booz Allan Hamilton (BAH) Extended Reality Analytics Engine (XRAE), demonstrated at I/ITSEC 2021 in Orlando on 29 November-3 December, is an example of a technology that has become widespread through applications such as gaming using virtual reality (VR) devices.

XRAE uses AI to analyse data that is fed through machine learning from datasets and displayed in a user-determined presentation.

The configurations that BAH demonstrated at I/ITSEC included a flight simulator and VR headset combination linked to the XRAE, which extracted analytics from the data flowing from simulators — one or multiple — using AI.

Developed by BAH as an independent R&D project, XRAE is being used by two unnamed DoD customers, one academic and the other in training and technology.

‘While it is displayed with a flight simulator, XRAE is cloud-based and can be integrated with any application to generate inputs to AI,’ said Elizabeth Robinson, BAH director of immersive solutions for US Army accounts.

She said that XRAE has also analysed data generated from simulators used for close combat training. ‘The first use case was for room clearing,’ Robinson said. The data extracted from the simulation fed analysis and was used for debriefs, after-action reports and for critiques by instructors.

‘The gaze pattern from the headsets provide data on where you are looking; if someone was distracted, the instructor could see this and correct the next iteration,’ she said.

There are extensive potential applications of XRAE, as BAH senior associate Steve Desnoyer said ‘it can collect from any device that pulls data’. Such a capability has the potential to both reinforce training and to collect data from a broad range of activities that can be used for analysis.

In the past, collecting and recording data from training — in order to aggregate and analyse it — was limited; it was disruptive of the training objective and restricted the measures of performance (MoPs) that could be collected and recorded in this way.

A system such as XRAE has the potential to extract MoPs from the AI-driven analysis of the data flow, from simulators or actual systems, providing value for test and evaluation or combat development as well as training.

