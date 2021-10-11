AUSA 2021: InVeris presents latest VR system

InVeris' newest VR-DT enhances training for safety tactics, de-escalation and other purposes. (Photo: InVeris)

InVeris Training Solutions introduces its VR-DT system, together with FATS 100MIL and its next-generation platform, at AUSA 2021.

InVeris Training Solutions is presenting its fully immersive VR-DT (Virtual Reality – Decisions and Tactics) system for de-escalation training at AUSA 2021.

The system combines advanced hardware, scalable software and a content library. The wireless headsets deliver 360-degree fields of view and weapons tracking, enabling soldiers to train in fully immersive environments that put them in a virtual location.

VR-DT enhances training for de-escalation, safety tactics, mental health crisis intervention, use of force and protocol. A lightweight, fully customized laptop allows an instructor to direct the scenarios, environments and weapons.

InVeris will also present its FATS 100MIL small-arms simulator and related BlueFire weapons for marksmanship, collective and judgmental training, and their next-generation platforms.

The FATS 100MIL is a major expansion in weapons training capability with advanced game engine 3D marksmanship, enhanced weapons diagnostics with intelligent automatic coaching and collective training.