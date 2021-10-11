AUSA 2021: InVeris presents latest VR system

AUSA 2021: UVision reveals its new HERO Multi-Canister Launcher
UVision has introduced its new Hero Multi-Canister Launcher during the 2021 AUSA annual meeting.
InVeris Training Solutions is presenting its fully immersive VR-DT (Virtual Reality – Decisions and Tactics) system for de-escalation training at AUSA 2021.
The system combines advanced hardware, scalable software and a content library. The wireless headsets deliver 360-degree fields of view and weapons tracking, enabling soldiers to train in fully immersive environments that put them in a virtual location.
VR-DT enhances training for de-escalation, safety tactics, mental health crisis intervention, use of force and protocol. A lightweight, fully customized laptop allows an instructor to direct the scenarios, environments and weapons.
InVeris will also present its FATS 100MIL small-arms simulator and related BlueFire weapons for marksmanship, collective and judgmental training, and their next-generation platforms.
The FATS 100MIL is a major expansion in weapons training capability with advanced game engine 3D marksmanship, enhanced weapons diagnostics with intelligent automatic coaching and collective training.
US Army places ninth order with Collins Aerospace to provide its AN/PRC-162 ground radios.
As the US Army's Future Tactical UAS (FTUAS) programme ramps up, Textron has revealed it plans on scaling up the company's Aerosonde HQ in a bid to outdo competitors and support future needs of the service.
Renk is looking to deepen its presence in the US defence sector.
Electro Optic Systems (EOS) recently started production of its R400 remote weapon station (RWS), and began pre-production of its heavier weight R600MC missile carrier system.
Kaman claims its new KARGO UAV will raise standards in expeditionary logistics.