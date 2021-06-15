To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Training

Cole Engineering snaps up STE deal

15th June 2021 - 11:35 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Soldiers testing out prototypes for the Reconfigurable Virtual Collective Trainer – Ground during the Synthetic Training Environment Cross Functional Team’s User Assessment. (Photo: US Army/Maj Margaret Ziffer)

Simulation and modelling firm wins a place on one of the priority programmes for US Army modernisation.

Orlando-based modelling and simulation specialist Cole Engineering Services has obtained a $192.61 million contract from the US Army for the Synthetic Training Environment (STE) - Information System Training Simulation Software/Training Management Tool.

The DoD announced on 14 June that Cole Engineering was selected ahead of ten other bids for the work, which will be completed by mid-October 2025.

STE is among the priority programmes for US Army modernisation; other examples include Long Range Precision FiresNext Generation Combat Vehicle, Future Vertical Lift, Air and Missile Defense and Soldier Lethality. Total funding requested for these priorities increased from $9.4 billion in FY2021 to $11.2 billion in FY2022.

Indeed, the FY2022 DoD budget request sees funding for STE increase almost tenfold to $122 million. This reflects thinking at senior levels in the US Army: as Gen John Murray said in December 2020 at the vIITSEC conference, STE is ‘key and critical to what we are doing’ in terms of the future direction of soldier training.

