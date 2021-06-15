Cole Engineering snaps up STE deal

Three major USAF commands pick Boeing for F-15 MTC work
Boeing is providing the simulation capability to train F-15 pilots and system operators in high-fidelity training devices.
Orlando-based modelling and simulation specialist Cole Engineering Services has obtained a $192.61 million contract from the US Army for the Synthetic Training Environment (STE) - Information System Training Simulation Software/Training Management Tool.
The DoD announced on 14 June that Cole Engineering was selected ahead of ten other bids for the work, which will be completed by mid-October 2025.
STE is among the priority programmes for US Army modernisation; other examples include Long Range Precision Fires, Next Generation Combat Vehicle, Future Vertical Lift, Air and Missile Defense and Soldier Lethality. Total funding requested for these priorities increased from $9.4 billion in FY2021 to $11.2 billion in FY2022.
Indeed, the FY2022 DoD budget request sees funding for STE increase almost tenfold to $122 million. This reflects thinking at senior levels in the US Army: as Gen John Murray said in December 2020 at the vIITSEC conference, STE is ‘key and critical to what we are doing’ in terms of the future direction of soldier training.
Aechelon Technology is supporting high-fidelity F-35 and F-22 flight simulation visual display systems.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece are all set to receive naval training systems through the US FMS initiative.
The US Army International Programs Office has announced the latest round of FMS programmes, with the majority being delivered over the next 18 months.
New training instrumentation equipment for the USMC will replace the I-TESS system currently in use.
Inzpire simulator will be used to deliver EDA helicopter training courses.