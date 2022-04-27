IT2EC 2022: ICAVS(D) goes live for British Army

IT2EC 2022: Q3D releases new sensor sim capability
New features to the MANTIS viXsen Sensor plug-in allow users to capture temperature and radiance images of the displayed scene for offline analysis.
The Interim Combined Arms Virtual Simulation (Deployable) ICAVS(D) has entered service with the British Army after passing site acceptance tests in late March, supplier Elbit Systems UK announced on 27 April.
ICAVS(D) replaces the Unit-Based Virtual Trainer (UBVT) for immersive tactical training of British Army soldiers under the Battlecraft Syllabus. It is one of the first pathfinder projects for the Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP).
Improvements compared with the UBVT include new hardware and immersive Defence Virtual Simulation software.
ICAVS(D) will be used by both regular and reserve soldiers in the British Army and will also provide the ability to conduct experimentation and collective readiness training, from vehicle crew to Combined Arms Sub-Unit.
The recently developed BattleVR firearms training solution from Agincourt is fully integrated with the BISim VBS games engine.
Despite lagging behind the RAF in programme terms, the RN is aspiring to bolster the amount of synthetic collective training it delivers under FOST.
Submarine safety training has proved logistically challenging for the RN due to the need to find an available boat.
Will the RAF follow the example of the Army Air Corps and Fleet Air Arm by venturing into rotary-only training at Shawbury?
New cloud-based software from Bohemia Interactive Simulations connects to VBS or other third-party simulations, while also helping training operators to build terrain without imposing extra strain on infrastructure.