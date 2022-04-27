IT2EC 2022: ICAVS(D) goes live for British Army

The Interim Combined Arms Virtual Simulation (Deployable) ICAVS(D) has entered service with the British Army after passing site acceptance tests in late March, supplier Elbit Systems UK announced on 27 April.

ICAVS(D) replaces the Unit-Based Virtual Trainer (UBVT) for immersive tactical training of British Army soldiers under the Battlecraft Syllabus. It is one of the first pathfinder projects for the Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP).

Improvements compared with the UBVT include new hardware and immersive Defence Virtual Simulation software.

ICAVS(D) will be used by both regular and reserve soldiers in the British Army and will also provide the ability to conduct experimentation and collective readiness training, from vehicle crew to Combined Arms Sub-Unit.