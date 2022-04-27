To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

IT2EC 2022: ICAVS(D) goes live for British Army

27th April 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

TSSP testing out ICAVS(D). (Photo: Elbit Systems)

ICAVS(D) will deliver immersive virtual tactical training for the British Army in the Battlecraft Syllabus.

The Interim Combined Arms Virtual Simulation (Deployable) ICAVS(D) has entered service with the British Army after passing site acceptance tests in late March, supplier Elbit Systems UK announced on 27 April.

ICAVS(D) replaces the Unit-Based Virtual Trainer (UBVT) for immersive tactical training of British Army soldiers under the Battlecraft Syllabus. It is one of the first pathfinder projects for the Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP).

Improvements compared with the UBVT include new hardware and immersive Defence Virtual Simulation software.

ICAVS(D) will be used by both regular and reserve soldiers in the British Army and will also provide the ability to conduct experimentation and collective readiness training, from vehicle crew to Combined Arms Sub-Unit.

