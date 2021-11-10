Elbit UK gains slice of CTTP pie

More GECOs boost MFTS training
UKMFTS will supplement current GECO mission planning devices used on the T-6 Harvard with devices on other fixed-wing and rotary-wing fleets.
Elbit Systems UK has been selected to deliver the Interim Combined Arms Virtual Simulation (Deployable) ICAVS(D) programme, a pathfinder project for the British Army’s Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP).
Replacing the in-service Unit-Based Virtual Trainer (UBVT) by 1 April 2022, ICAVS(D) is set to exceed the capabilities of its predecessor, primarily through the adoption of new hardware, including the latest graphic chips, and immersive virtual software.
The latter will include the UK MoD’s Defence Virtual Simulation (DVS) software. Originally won by Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim), the second iteration of the programme, DVS 2, is set to be awarded imminently.
ICAVS(D) will be used by both regular and reserve soldiers in the British Army and will also provide the ability to conduct experimentation and collective readiness training, from vehicle crew to Combined Arms Sub-Unit.
Elbit UK stated that ‘the platform will allow for rehearsal of complex operational environments in all weathers, terrains and environments, accurately reflecting the range of operational settings and equipment expected in contemporary operating environments'.
The company added that it will deliver ICAVS(D) as a full service contract ‘to support the British Army’s training at a time and place of their choosing. It can be deployed within barracks and on training areas, giving users significantly increased flexibility in when and where they are able to train’.
