IBM joins Babcock-Leonardo bid team for Canada’s largest training contract

Babcock Leonardo Canadian Aircrew Training has announced IBM Canada as a strategic subcontractor for Canada’s Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) programme.

Babcock Leonardo Canadian Aircrew Training is committed to providing an innovative experience that will deliver a student-centric solution for the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) Future Aircrew Training programme.

‘We are delighted to have IBM as a strategic delivery subcontractor on the Babcock Leonardo Canadian Aircrew Training team,’ said Simon Hill, FAcT programme director at Babcock Leonardo Canadian Aircrew Training.

‘With their extensive global experience and deep understanding of information technology, we believe that together, we will revolutionise military