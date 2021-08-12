To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Training

FAcT slims down to winning pair

12th August 2021 - 10:54 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

NFTC provides Phase III and IV training from Moose Jaw and Cold Lake. (Photo: Author)

The FAcT programme for the Royal Canadian Air Force is down to two bidders with a contract award expected in 2023.

Babcock Canada and Leonardo Canada have signed a teaming agreement to bid for the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) Future Aircrew Training Contract (FAcT) to provide pilot, air combat systems officer and airborne electronic sensor operator training.

Originally, there were six companies on the Canadian Government’s ‘qualified suppliers’ list, but this has now been reduced to two. The original six were BAE Systems, Airbus Defence and Space, Lockheed Martin Canada, Babcock Canada, Leonardo Canada and SkyAlyne – a JV formed by CAE and KF Aerospace.

BAE and Airbus withdrew in 2019 and, more recently, Lockheed Martin Canada joined the ...

