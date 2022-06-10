To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

HTX to upgrade USAF B-52 maintenance training

10th June 2022 - 13:26 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The upgrades of EMPACT will allow the platform to facilitate collaborative, multi-role immersive learning capabilities. (Photo: HTX Lab)

A new immersive learning environment called EMPACT will address the lack of available B-52s and supporting equipment and can help speed up the training of maintenance crews.

HTX Labs has been awarded a $125 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract with USAF Global Strike Command (AFGSC) to enhance EMPACT, its immersive learning platform.

Announcing the contract on 7 June, HTX Labs said it will leverage the agreement to bring EMPACT’s secure, cloud-based immersive content development, management and distribution platform to AFGSC.

The upgrades will allow the platform to facilitate collaborative, multi-role immersive learning capabilities in support of maintenance training for the B-52. The high-fidelity immersive environments and interactive virtual training content will enable USAF personnel to train anytime, anywhere and on any

