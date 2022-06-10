HTX to upgrade USAF B-52 maintenance training
HTX Labs has been awarded a $125 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract with USAF Global Strike Command (AFGSC) to enhance EMPACT, its immersive learning platform.
Announcing the contract on 7 June, HTX Labs said it will leverage the agreement to bring EMPACT’s secure, cloud-based immersive content development, management and distribution platform to AFGSC.
The upgrades will allow the platform to facilitate collaborative, multi-role immersive learning capabilities in support of maintenance training for the B-52. The high-fidelity immersive environments and interactive virtual training content will enable USAF personnel to train anytime, anywhere and on any
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Training
-
Vrgineers donates VR Pilot trainer to Ukraine
Vrgineers donates a portable pilot trainer to Ukraine, emphasising their utility in transitioning from eastern to western platforms.
-
ST Engineering Antycip and Nova Systems to accelerate RAF synthetic training
The Capability Concept Demonstrator is based on a four-cockpit simulator system and will explore low-cost mission training solutions for the RAF.
-
RAF Typhoon synthetic training system reaches milestone
The delivery of the first two TFST devices is expected by the end of the year, but RAF pilots will only start training on them in 2023. The new devices feed into the RAF’s larger objective to share common synthetic entity models across the force.