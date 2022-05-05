To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Rheinmetall to provide training systems for German A400M maintenance crew

5th May 2022 - 17:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

New high-fidelity A400M rigs and AR systems will support more than 70 different training procedures. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

New Rheinmetall high-fidelity training rigs and AR systems will allow for more than 70 different training procedures for maintenance and work steps on the German Air Force A400M fleet.

Rheinmetall will equip the German Air Force’s Technical Training Centre (TTC) at Wunstorf with high-fidelity rigs and AR capability to increase A400M maintenance training efficiency.

Rheinmetall won the BAAINBw’s contest for advanced training rigs and AR systems in December 2021. The exact value of the contract has not been disclosed, but Shephard understands it is a figure in the lower two-digit million-Euro range.

The news comes a couple of months after the Wunstorf base expanded its A400M training capability with a second full flight simulator (FFS). According to Shephard Defence Insight, the German Air Force has 53 A400Ms on order with

