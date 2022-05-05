Rheinmetall to provide training systems for German A400M maintenance crew

Rheinmetall will equip the German Air Force’s Technical Training Centre (TTC) at Wunstorf with high-fidelity rigs and AR capability to increase A400M maintenance training efficiency.

Rheinmetall won the BAAINBw’s contest for advanced training rigs and AR systems in December 2021. The exact value of the contract has not been disclosed, but Shephard understands it is a figure in the lower two-digit million-Euro range.

The news comes a couple of months after the Wunstorf base expanded its A400M training capability with a second full flight simulator (FFS). According to Shephard Defence Insight, the German Air Force has 53 A400Ms on order with