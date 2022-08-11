HTX Labs to support US Air Force training modernisation

The USAF has awarded a $1.7 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase 2 Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) to US-based commercial software company HTX Labs to support training modernisation.

The company will enhance its EMPACT immersive learning platform to fit USAF requirements.

EMPACT is a cloud-based enterprise software solution that allows users to develop, create, manage and distribute immersive training content throughout the whole organisation.

Capabilities of the software include hardware agnostic, low/no-code immersive content authoring tools with a cloud-based deployment infrastructure and analytics capture and implementation with complementary USAF systems, HTX Labs said in a 9 August statement.

The company will leverage this TACFI to ‘expand the ability of EMPACT to rapidly create distributed interactive, immersive training, collaborating closely with Advance Force Development Technologies to more broadly deploy EMPACT within the Air Force,’ the statement said.

The main objective of the initiative is to drive up the adaptation of immersive training solutions within the USAF.