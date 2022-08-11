HTX Labs to support US Air Force training modernisation
The USAF has awarded a $1.7 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase 2 Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) to US-based commercial software company HTX Labs to support training modernisation.
The company will enhance its EMPACT immersive learning platform to fit USAF requirements.
EMPACT is a cloud-based enterprise software solution that allows users to develop, create, manage and distribute immersive training content throughout the whole organisation.
Capabilities of the software include hardware agnostic, low/no-code immersive content authoring tools with a cloud-based deployment infrastructure and analytics capture and implementation with complementary USAF systems, HTX Labs said in a 9 August statement.
The company will leverage this TACFI to ‘expand the ability of EMPACT to rapidly create distributed interactive, immersive training, collaborating closely with Advance Force Development Technologies to more broadly deploy EMPACT within the Air Force,’ the statement said.
The main objective of the initiative is to drive up the adaptation of immersive training solutions within the USAF.
More from Training
-
Starlite Aviation to purchase Vrgineers sims
Starlite Aviation Academy and CHS Tactical will use a reconfigurable trainer solution from Vrgineers to train helicopter and fixed-wing pilots in South Africa.
-
Canada to train Ukrainian soldiers in UK
The Canadian Armed Forces will send more than 200 personnel to the UK to train a variety of skills for Ukrainian recruits.
-
RUAG and Tactical Air to revamp US Navy aggressor F-5 fleet
RUAG and Tactical Air will work to improve safety and readiness of US Navy Red Air adversary training aircraft under the modernisation programme.
-
UK supports Ukraine with more maritime training and equipment
The Royal Navy is training Ukrainian sailors for the operation of mine countermeasure vessels as grain finally begins to leave Black Sea ports.
-
CAE Perspective: Solutions for ISR Data Overload (sponsored)
To fight the near-peer conflict of the near future, Intelligence / Surveillance / Reconnaissance (ISR) professionals must cope with ambiguity, uncertainty, disparity, and the sheer volume of information.