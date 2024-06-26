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How the US Air Force plans to use artificial intelligence to train pilots

26th June 2024 - 16:45 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira

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An instructor pilot oversees and teaches a student in a simulator. (Photo: US Air Force)

AI can accelerate instruction for flying officer and improve their training in several ways.

The US Air Force (USAF) plans to deepen the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the training for its pilots. The service intends to deploy AI technology to provide more efficient and faster preparation, in addition to better assessing and monitoring air personnel outcomes from flying instructions.

The branch envisions that AI could provide several advantages, especially in undergraduate training, which supports the air force in selecting high-quality-rated officers.

AI will enable the USAF to better tailor the preparation of flying officers by deploying a proficiency-based model instead of a stair-step or waterfall model of training whereby the pilot

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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