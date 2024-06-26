How the US Air Force plans to use artificial intelligence to train pilots

The US Air Force (USAF) plans to deepen the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the training for its pilots. The service intends to deploy AI technology to provide more efficient and faster preparation, in addition to better assessing and monitoring air personnel outcomes from flying instructions.

The branch envisions that AI could provide several advantages, especially in undergraduate training, which supports the air force in selecting high-quality-rated officers.

AI will enable the USAF to better tailor the preparation of flying officers by deploying a proficiency-based model instead of a stair-step or waterfall model of training whereby the pilot