To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

How generative AI can improve military training

3rd January 2024 - 15:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Generative AI can help create realistic simulation environments. (Photo: USAF)

Using generative AI for military training can provide advantages such as analysing adversaries' behaviour and predicting their strategies.

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has been proving itself as an efficient tool in various domains. In the defence realm, it has the potential to improve military readiness and training, experts believe. 

By using models that can recognise patterns in massive datasets and use those patterns to generate statistically probable data, armies could better analyse adversaries' behaviour and predict their strategies as well as the potential ways they would attack and defend.

Those models can also provide realistic simulation environments for skill-building practice while reducing the costs and risks associated with large-scale training events.

Another advantage of generative AI is the possibility to

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us