How generative AI can improve military training

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has been proving itself as an efficient tool in various domains. In the defence realm, it has the potential to improve military readiness and training, experts believe.

By using models that can recognise patterns in massive datasets and use those patterns to generate statistically probable data, armies could better analyse adversaries' behaviour and predict their strategies as well as the potential ways they would attack and defend.

Those models can also provide realistic simulation environments for skill-building practice while reducing the costs and risks associated with large-scale training events.

Another advantage of generative AI is the possibility to