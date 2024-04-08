US Special Operations Command seeks $1.3 billion investment in intelligence

The US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has announced plans to invest US$1.3 million in intelligence in the next fiscal year. As part of its FY2025 budget request, the branch allocated funds to ISR, processing, exploitation and dissemination (PED) efforts, as well as to tactical intelligence collection and analysis devices, systems and databases.

The fund would support programmes related to intelligence and counterintelligence activities, as well as enable the service to meet operational and tactical requirements more effectively.

During a recent hearing at the House Armed Services Committee, Gen Bryan P. Fenton, commander of the USSOCOM, claimed that it was a priority