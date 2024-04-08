To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Special Operations Command seeks $1.3 billion investment in intelligence

8th April 2024 - 15:44 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

CV-22 Ospreys and HH-60 Pave Hawks fly together in a joint formation. (Photo: US Air Force)

As part of its FY2025 budget proposal, the service requested funds for tactical intelligence collection and analysis solutions and for ISR, processing, exploitation and dissemination programmes.

The US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has announced plans to invest US$1.3 million in intelligence in the next fiscal year. As part of its FY2025 budget request, the branch allocated funds to ISR, processing, exploitation and dissemination (PED) efforts, as well as to tactical intelligence collection and analysis devices, systems and databases.

The fund would support programmes related to intelligence and counterintelligence activities, as well as enable the service to meet operational and tactical requirements more effectively.

During a recent hearing at the House Armed Services Committee, Gen Bryan P. Fenton, commander of the USSOCOM, claimed that it was a priority

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Special Operations

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us