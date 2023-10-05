To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

HAL delivers India’s first LCA twin-seat trainer

5th October 2023 - 02:30 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

This photo shows the first twin-seat LCA Mk1 taking off on its maiden flight in April. (Photo: HAL)

India has received the first twin-seat trainer version of the Tejas aircraft manufactured by HAL.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) delivered the first of 18 twin-seat trainer versions of the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) to the Indian Air Force (IAF) on 4 October.

A handover ceremony for the Mk1 trainer occurred at Bengaluru, with ACM V.R Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff, and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt in attendance.

The trainer will help Indian pilots transition to operational Tejas fighter pilots. This particular aircraft – with serial number ‘LT 5201’ – had achieved a maiden flight lasting 35 minutes on 5 April.

The trainer aircraft does not possess all the high-end sensors

