HAL delivers India’s first LCA twin-seat trainer

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) delivered the first of 18 twin-seat trainer versions of the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) to the Indian Air Force (IAF) on 4 October.

A handover ceremony for the Mk1 trainer occurred at Bengaluru, with ACM V.R Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff, and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt in attendance.

The trainer will help Indian pilots transition to operational Tejas fighter pilots. This particular aircraft – with serial number ‘LT 5201’ – had achieved a maiden flight lasting 35 minutes on 5 April.

The trainer aircraft does not possess all the high-end sensors