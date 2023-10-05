HAL delivers India’s first LCA twin-seat trainer
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) delivered the first of 18 twin-seat trainer versions of the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) to the Indian Air Force (IAF) on 4 October.
A handover ceremony for the Mk1 trainer occurred at Bengaluru, with ACM V.R Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff, and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt in attendance.
The trainer will help Indian pilots transition to operational Tejas fighter pilots. This particular aircraft – with serial number ‘LT 5201’ – had achieved a maiden flight lasting 35 minutes on 5 April.
The trainer aircraft does not possess all the high-end sensors
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Training
-
Team Fisher achieves final milestone in Royal Navy training contract
Team Fisher, the Capita-led consortium overseeing the Royal Navy’s data and technology-focused training transformation programme Selborne, has completed the final milestone outlined in its original contract to expedite frontline personnel training.
-
Thailand inducts a dozen T-6C Texan II trainer aircraft
Thailand's air force can now train pilots on a dozen T-6C Texan II trainers, most of which underwent final assembly in the country.
-
Singapore Army experiments with robot dog teaming at Exercise Forging Sabre
The Singapore Army is testing robotic dogs and UAVs for urban operations on exercise in the US.
-
UK bomb disposal teams training Ukrainian engineers to clear minefields
In the ongoing struggle to address Ukraine's status as the world's most heavily mined nation, the UK has initiated an intensive programme to train Ukrainian engineers.
-
US Navy embraces AI to enhance training
In a strategic move to expedite training development and analysis, the US Navy is planning to harness the power of AI.
-
US assists Philippine Air Force ISR training
At the request of the Philippine government, the 505th Training Squadron located at Hurlburt Field, Florida sent a team of USAF Air Operations Center Formal Training Unit instructors to Villamor Air Base, Philippines.