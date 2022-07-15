To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Hadean to set the scene for British Army CTTP

15th July 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

﻿﻿A new cloud-distributed simulation project for the British Army is based on Hadean’s Web 3.0 technology. It will blend different 2D, 3D and LVC elements of training environments of land warfare into a single immersive simulation. (Photo: Hadean)

The pathfinder agreement between the British Army and Hadean seeks to transfer large portions of land-based physical training and exercises into a singular synthetic environment.

The UK MoD has awarded a pathfinder contract for distributed computing technology company Hadean to help build and scale a cloud-distributed simulation demonstrator for the British Army.

This is a major milestone for the company as the agreement marks its first direct commitment with a military end-user, as well as being a big achievement for cloud-based computing technologies in the defence sector.

Works on the programme are expected to begin in the coming months and will be completed by spring 2023.

The project is based on Hadean’s Web 3.0 technology and will blend different 2D, 3D and LVC elements of

