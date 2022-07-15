Hadean to set the scene for British Army CTTP
The UK MoD has awarded a pathfinder contract for distributed computing technology company Hadean to help build and scale a cloud-distributed simulation demonstrator for the British Army.
This is a major milestone for the company as the agreement marks its first direct commitment with a military end-user, as well as being a big achievement for cloud-based computing technologies in the defence sector.
Works on the programme are expected to begin in the coming months and will be completed by spring 2023.
The project is based on Hadean’s Web 3.0 technology and will blend different 2D, 3D and LVC elements of
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Training
-
South Korea and US to resume live training
South Korea and the US are in talks to restart live combined command post training exercises while tentatively agreeing to conduct annual combined military drills starting at the end of summer 2022.
-
Ascent to boost training with FIRCTS
The Future ISTAR and Rear Crew Training System competition in the UK is likely to generate interest from major suppliers such as Collins Aerospace, Lockheed Martin, CAE, Elbit and Thales.
-
International Flight Training School reaches new milestone
During the one-year training course at the International Flight Training School, Qatari pilots were brought up to speed with current training requirements and practised with modern equipment.
-
US Navy to receive extra King Stallion flight training device
Sikorsky is providing a CH-53K containerised flight training device based on LRIP Lot 4 configuration.
-
Taiwan demonstrates T-5 advanced jet trainer
Taiwan’s air force displayed the capabilities of its new locally designed and manufactured T-5 advanced jet trainer.