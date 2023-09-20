To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Hadean bridges synthetic environment to physical world

20th September 2023 - 15:35 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The experiment will showcase how integrated teams can rapidly translate emerging, digitally-enabled technology into mission-viable capability. (Photo: Hadean)

Hadean is set to participate in the inaugural industry-led event October Sky in Sydney, Australia.

Building on a long history of innovating within defence, October Sky aims to provide an opportunity for industry to better understand the end-user’s problems and address emerging technology challenges at pace.

Hadean will pair with AI-driven laser company AIM Defence to power a synthetic environment for AIM’s Fractl C-UAS to be integrated with Hadean’s live, virtual and constructive (LVC) training environments.

Orchestrated by innovation execution (IX) company, Chaos1, the demonstration aims to bring together a number of AUKUS industry, academia and government partners to tackle critical technology adoption challenges currently faced by the Australian Defence Force and boost the Australian DoD’s capacity for outcome-driven innovation.

This includes Second Front Systems, a US-based public-benefit software company which accelerates the delivery of mission-critical software solutions and driving advancements in the realm of federal security and technology.

From the end of September, and for the duration of the two-week event, Hadean will work with Chaos1, AIM Defence, and Second Front to demonstrate integration of the Fractl laser C-UAS system in the real world into a common operating picture inside a virtual environment. 

The exercise will bridge physical and virtual worlds by bringing a real asset, located in Melbourne, and integrating it into a digital realm deployed in Sydney – over 900 kilometres away.

Focused on providing a solution to one of five strategically aligned technology objectives curated by Chaos1, Sensor Defeat: Counter-crewed and uncrewed systems technologies, the experiment will showcase how integrated teams can rapidly translate emerging, digitally-enabled technology into mission-viable capability for the end-user.

'Enabling repeatable training for both humans and AI to operate novel high-energy CUAS capabilities in a safe and secure environment, with minimal risk, is critical given the increasingly important role of uncrewed aircraft in the modern battlefield,' said Hadean Co-Founder & CEO, Craig Beddis.

AIM Defence co-founder, Jessica Glenn, added: 'Iteration pace is the key factor in AIM’s success. Testing our systems in virtualised environments enables us to move significantly faster while also ensuring that the system is regularly encountering a wide range of operating scenarios. Integrating Fractl with Hadean’s platform allows us to decentralise our testing capability and run simulated engagements anywhere in the world.'

