DSEI 2023: BAE Systems showcases OdySSEy, single synthetic environment training platform for first time
Project OdySSEy, a programme that aims to build a future SSE for military training, continues to grow.
Speaking to media on 13 September at DSEI in London, head of training at BAE Systems Lucy Walton said there has been significant progress on the programme since the company launched Phase 2 in April.
‘We've brought on the PLEXYS team and integrated [their platform] into the solution. We've had higher fidelity in the pattern of life and the behaviours that [the entities] exhibit,’ she said.
‘We have also introduced more third-party simulators to really prove the plug-and-play technology, and we’re working really closely with the Varjo team to look at what the future of VR, MR technologies, biometrics and sensors [holds], and the information we can pull from those headsets as well.’
Walton added that the partners began developing a longer-term roadmap which will include involving a wider range of companies who are going to be joining the team over the next six to 12 months as OdySSEy moves towards the live, virtual and constructive (LVC) space.
This is currently expected to happen next year.
OdySSEy is essentially BAE Systems’ proof-of-concept demonstrator for developing an SSE. It aims to bring together experts from simulation, supercomputing, data analytics, AR and VR to create an environment where multi-domain training can take place.
Walton told Shephard that the large-scale solution simulation will be shipped overseas after DSEI to connect it with UK and other sites to prove scalability and mobility.
