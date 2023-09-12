DSEI 2023: BAE Systems and Hadean continue to collaborate on military training

BAE Systems and Hadean are set to extend and expand their collaboration on the development of disruptive, next-generation digital technology for military training.

Under a new enterprise licence, BAE Systems will be able to exploit modern AI and Large Language Model (LLM) integrations of the Hadean Platform for Defence.

This will help to deliver scalable, interoperable and immersive collective training solutions to military personnel across services, domains and allies, whilst also allowing investigation of wider applications.

The companies first signed an MoU at IT2EC 2022, agreeing to leverage Hadean’s spatial computing platform and explore new opportunities to provide bespoke simulation environments and scenarios.

From June 2022, Hadean showcased the ability of its cloud-native solutions to combine and expand various 2D, 3D, and live, virtual and constructive (LVC) elements of ground-based group training. This involved collecting data and instantly streaming training results in real-time.

By March 2023, Hadean’s platform was integrated with the wider BAE Systems ecosystem of partners to deliver Project OdySSEy - a single synthetic environment for multi-domain training, brought together by a consortium of expert SMEs in data analytics, AR and VR.

Hadean CEO Craig Beddis said at the show: 'Our collaboration with BAE Systems demonstrates the critical role agile and flexible SMEs like Hadean can play in unlocking possibilities for defence primes and accelerating the development of ground-breaking technologies.

Commenting on the partnership, Rob Merryweather, BAE Systems’ technology director, said: 'Hadean brings its innovative cloud technology into the synthetic environments that we build to help train, wargame and simulate new capability across every military domain.

'By working with SMEs like Hadean, BAE Systems can help apply start-up technology in complex and highly secure military areas, which brings innovation to our customers more quickly whilst helping smaller companies work in the defence sector. We’re very much looking forward to renewing our collaboration.'

