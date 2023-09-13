Hadean unveils latest iteration of spatial computing platform at DSEI 2023

Capable of integrating modern AI-driven technologies, the Hadean Platform for Defence aims to bridge legacy and novel systems into a common operating picture.

Fitted with several key capabilities, the Hadean Platform for Defence is designed to ensure high-quality strategy, readiness and decision support for current and future military users both in the UK and internationally.

The solution includes AI integrations and an updated graphic panel to orchestrate, manage, control and refine the synthetic environment, enabling the calibration of Hadean’s IP spatial interest management with real-time shaping of data collection and distribution.

In addition, Hadean has enhanced its distributed Pattern of Life simulation engine to provide a city-scale simulation that implements AI-powered civilian behaviours, traffic models and other reality factoring routines.

By scaling to millions of AI-powered dynamic entities and recording run-throughs in real-time, Hadean enables the replication of real-world scenarios. The graphic control panel then provides the ability to orchestrate and combine numerous data sources, simulations and interfaces that comprise a full scenario into a complete operating synthetic picture.

'By combining bleeding-edge technologies like AI and Large Language Models (GenAI), AR/XR and a cloud-native foundation, Hadean is able to augment existing training and simulation assets and enables users to extract more value from them,' Hadean CEO Craig Beddis said.

The development and integration of this new technology comes off the back of Hadean’s recent work with the UK MoD, delivering a cloud-native simulation demo to the British Army as part of a Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP) Pathfinder contract.

