H135 touches down in Thailand

AUSA 2021: Scarlet Dragon exercises AI-aided kill chain
The US armed forces are training in ways to shorten the time it takes to transmit mission-critical targeting data from satellites to shooters.
By mid-September, the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) had received its first Airbus Helicopters H135, the twin-engine platform destined for pilot training in Thailand, including ab initio flight training.
Bearing serial number ‘20203’, it will be operated by 202 Squadron of Wing 2 from Koke Kathiem Air Base in Lopburi. This squadron had previously operated eight Bell 206Bs before their retirement in 2006.
The H135 deal was announced at the Singapore Air Show in February 2020, even though the THB1.33 billion ($43.4 million) contract had been signed in late 2019. The helicopters are being delivered according to schedule, with …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The US armed forces are training in ways to shorten the time it takes to transmit mission-critical targeting data from satellites to shooters.
InVeris Training Solutions introduces its VR-DT system, together with FATS 100MIL and its next-generation platform, at AUSA 2021.
Northrop Grumman has, for the first time, used the USAF's DTCN to link US and allied air mobility aircraft simulators allowing them to take part in a networked training exercise.
Royal Thai Air Force adds capability to its Alpha Jet fleet as first upgraded aircraft takes to the skies.
The Dutch and Belgian navies have added a significant boost to their ASW training capabilities with the addition of seven SEMA targets from RTsys.
CTI has received the third option year on the five-year MQ-9 CATCD programme.