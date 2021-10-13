To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

H135 touches down in Thailand

13th October 2021 - 03:53 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Royal Thai Air Force has received the first of six H135 helicopters for training purposes. (RTAF)

Thailand's air force has got its hands on its first dedicated training helicopters.

By mid-September, the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) had received its first Airbus Helicopters H135, the twin-engine platform destined for pilot training in Thailand, including ab initio flight training.

Bearing serial number ‘20203’, it will be operated by 202 Squadron of Wing 2 from Koke Kathiem Air Base in Lopburi. This squadron had previously operated eight Bell 206Bs before their retirement in 2006.

The H135 deal was announced at the Singapore Air Show in February 2020, even though the THB1.33 billion ($43.4 million) contract had been signed in late 2019. The helicopters are being delivered according to schedule, with …

