US details new $2.6 billion package of support for Ukraine

5th April 2023 - 18:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Ukrainian artillerymen fire the M109 self-propelled howitzer during training at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. (Photo: US DoD)

The US has detailed its latest security assistance package for Ukraine worth $2.6 billion in arms and equipment.

The package is split across $500 million in Presidential drawdowns and $2.1 billion of US DoD Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) support.

A Department of State spokesperson said the package demonstrated the US commitment to Ukraine’s ability to defend itself.

The Presidential Drawdown includes air defence interceptors, HIMARS ammunition, artillery shells, mortar rounds, tankers, and other equipment.

The USAI support includes NASAMS munitions, 30mm C-UAS gun tucks, ten mobile C-UAS laser-guided rocket systems, air surveillance radars, Javelin ATGMs, rocket launchers and ammunition and a host of other support.

The US has provided Ukraine with aid to the value of over $35.1 billion since the start of the Russian invasion last February.

