General Atomics to develop autonomous air training
GA-ASI is to prototype full profile autonomous air-to-air missions to enable current fourth and fifth generation Blue Force fighters to train against robust, autonomous red surrogate platforms.
The effort will see GA-ASI act as lead systems integrator for Project Red 5 which is occurring under Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (OUSD) Project and run by the Test Resource Management Center (TRMC).
Under the US$98 million contract, GA-ASI will operate two of its company-owned MQ-20 Avenger UAS and provide mission autonomy software to integrate, data links and other advanced mission systems.
Project Red 5 is designed to complement GA-ASI’s continued work on UCAV initiatives, which includes autonomy and mission system tests on MQ-20 Avengers and XQ-67A developed by GA-ASI for the US Air Force Research Laboratory.
In addition, the company is prototyping production and flight testing for the USAF Life Cycle Management Center’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft programme.
In March it was reported that the XQ-67A Off-Board Sensing Station (OBSS) developed and built by GA-ASI had flown for the first time. In June 2021, USAF conducted a flight test of its Skyborg autonomy core system (ACS) aboard a MQ-20 Avenger UAV during Orange Flag 21-2 at Edwards AFB, California.
More from Training
-
QinetiQ wins 10-year aerial training contract with German armed forces
The deal will be worth €284 million across the course of a decade of training provision.
-
Royal Jordanian Air Force takes delivery of five new Bell 505 aircraft at Farnborough
The five helicopters complete an order of 10 Bell 505s placed in 2022.
-
NSPA and Airbus sign mission simulator contract for MRTT fleet at Farnborough
The A3330 MRTT simulator is expected to make simulator training easier and more regulator for both pilots and refuelling operatives.
-
Australia’s ‘Top Gun’ exercise in Top End reaches unprecedented scale in face of Chinese military build up
Fast-jet exercise focuses on interoperability and cooperation between allies amid growing regional security concerns in the Asia-Pacific region.
-
US Navy contracts for EW training flight hours awarded
The electronic warfare (EW) jets contract is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, with work scheduled to begin in August 2024 and completed in August 2029.
-
Rheinmetall receives rocket order from German armed forces for Tiger helicopters
The Tiger attack helicopter was developed for the French and German armies, prior to also being procured by Spain and Australia, with a total of 185 ordered. Germany, however, has planned to retire its 55-strong fleet.