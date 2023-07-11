Florida university to develop military training programme
In collaboration with military experts, the university will develop a training system and network that mixes virtual and real-world elements for realistic training scenarios.
The UWF will oversee the execution of the project.
Components of the training programme will include surface, air and sea operations for Florida-based unit operations on the Avon Park Air Force Range.
Related Articles
CAE wins US Air Force helicopter introductory training contract
US Navy selects General Dynamics IT to support surface warfare training
US Navy’s VAW 125 unit receives first pilot training system
The project will result in a proof of concept and demonstration of the Florida Advanced Training Range with possible future deployment to broader federal training operations, the UWF said.
The Florida Defense Support Task Force was created in 2011 with the mission to make recommendations to preserve and protect military installations.
'This project shows UWF’s commitment to strengthening military training and readiness in the state,' said Dr. Matthew Schwartz, associate VP of research administration at UWF.
'Such installations enhance the local, regional, and state economy by bringing new, skilled personnel to the state and attracting military contractors and other organizations to Florida.'
More from Training
-
French Navy conducts first anti-drone training exercise
France's Naval Action Force (FAN) has conducted a dedicated exercise to train ship crews, marine riflemen and fast jet pilots in countering asymmetric drone threats.
-
Boeing launches T-7 Red Hawk EMD phase with US Air Force test flight
The successful test of the T-7A Red Hawk trainer jet by Boeing and the US Air Force is a significant milestone for the beleaguered T-X programme.