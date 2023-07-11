Florida university to develop military training programme

In collaboration with military experts, the university will develop a training system and network that mixes virtual and real-world elements for realistic training scenarios.

The UWF will oversee the execution of the project.

Components of the training programme will include surface, air and sea operations for Florida-based unit operations on the Avon Park Air Force Range.

The project will result in a proof of concept and demonstration of the Florida Advanced Training Range with possible future deployment to broader federal training operations, the UWF said.

The Florida Defense Support Task Force was created in 2011 with the mission to make recommendations to preserve and protect military installations.

'This project shows UWF’s commitment to strengthening military training and readiness in the state,' said Dr. Matthew Schwartz, associate VP of research administration at UWF.

'Such installations enhance the local, regional, and state economy by bringing new, skilled personnel to the state and attracting military contractors and other organizations to Florida.'