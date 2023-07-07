US Navy’s VAW 125 unit receives first pilot training system

This delivery is the first pilot trainer embedded with a forward deployed unit within the VAW community, completing the Navy’s planned platform training system deliveries for deployed aircrew.

The APT device provides deployed pilots with realistic, high-fidelity simulator training in basic flight operations, navigation, emergency procedures, crew resource management, tactics, instrument procedures, carrier familiarisation and other capabilities.

It reduces overall training time and risk by offering pilots a safe, simulated environment to hone their skills.

The programme office initially procured a trainer for Norfolk, Virginia.

One month after the contract award, the Airborne Command and Control and Logistics Wing signed and approved a requirement for a new device to be delivered to MCAS Iwakuni, Japan.

The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, team and industry partners developed a solution to quickly meet this new requirement and the current needs of the Fleet.

Within two months of the announcement, the program office E-2 training systems team negotiated the new delivery location.

