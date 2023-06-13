CAE wins US Air Force helicopter introductory training contract

The $44.5 million contract provides flight training to USAF student pilots as part of the Helicopter Training Next programme.

The initial contract award supports the training of all initial USAF rotary-wing air, ground and simulation training.

The programme extends through 2033 with a maximum value of $110.6 million over the total contract term.

The introductory training will be conducted at the CAE Dothan Training Center in Alabama, which is also home to the US Army Fixed-Wing Training Services programme.

The IFT-R programme will be implemented by CAE using a fleet of Bell 505 Jet Ranger X aircraft specifically configured for AETC’s initial USAF helicopter training.

In 2023, CAE was also awarded a subcontract to support the US Army Flight School Training Support Services at Fort Novosel, Alabama, to build and deliver new full flight simulators (FFS) for the CH-47F Chinook and UH-60M Black Hawk.