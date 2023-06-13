To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • CAE wins US Air Force helicopter introductory training contract

CAE wins US Air Force helicopter introductory training contract

13th June 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The IFT-R training programme will be implemented by CAE using a fleet of Bell 505 Jet Ranger X helicopters. (Photo: US DoD)

CAE has been awarded the USAF Rotary Wing Introductory Flight Training (IFT-R) contract to support Air Education and Training Command (AETC).

The $44.5 million contract provides flight training to USAF student pilots as part of the Helicopter Training Next programme.

The initial contract award supports the training of all initial USAF rotary-wing air, ground and simulation training.

The programme extends through 2033 with a maximum value of $110.6 million over the total contract term.

The introductory training will be conducted at the CAE Dothan Training Center in Alabama, which is also home to the US Army Fixed-Wing Training Services programme.

The IFT-R programme will be implemented by CAE using a fleet of Bell 505 Jet Ranger X aircraft specifically configured for AETC’s initial USAF helicopter training.

In 2023, CAE was also awarded a subcontract to support the US Army Flight School Training Support Services at Fort Novosel, Alabama, to build and deliver new full flight simulators (FFS) for the CH-47F Chinook and UH-60M Black Hawk.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us