Training

First firing of GQM-163 Coyote SSST in UK

10th August 2021 - 15:52 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

QinetiQ had undertaken a number of enhancements to the Hebrides range to allow the GQM-163 Coyote to be fired. (Photo: QinetiQ)

QinetiQ hosts major US-led exercise that sees the GQM-16SA Coyote fired in UK for the first time.

The At Sea Demonstration/ Exercise Formidable Shield (ASD/FS) for NATO, led by the US but run from the QinetiQ-managed MoD range in the Outer Hebrides, saw the first-ever firing of the Northrop Grumman GQM-163A Coyote Supersonic Sea Skimming Target (SSST) in the UK.

GQM-163A is a Mach 2.6-capable SSST that entered service with the USN to replace the MQM-8G Vandal.

QinetiQ highlighted that it worked closely with international partners within NATO and made a significant contribution to allies’ abilities to deliver against future threats through undertaking various range modifications and upgrades.

This included the integration of the Andoya Space ...

