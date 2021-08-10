First firing of GQM-163 Coyote SSST in UK

The At Sea Demonstration/ Exercise Formidable Shield (ASD/FS) for NATO, led by the US but run from the QinetiQ-managed MoD range in the Outer Hebrides, saw the first-ever firing of the Northrop Grumman GQM-163A Coyote Supersonic Sea Skimming Target (SSST) in the UK.

GQM-163A is a Mach 2.6-capable SSST that entered service with the USN to replace the MQM-8G Vandal.

QinetiQ highlighted that it worked closely with international partners within NATO and made a significant contribution to allies’ abilities to deliver against future threats through undertaking various range modifications and upgrades.

This included the integration of the Andoya Space ...