First firing of GQM-163 Coyote SSST in UK

Training capability jumps as TH-73A arrives
The first of an initial batch of 32 TH-73A Thrasher training helicopters has arrived at NAS Whiting Field to provide the USN with a much-improved training capability.
The At Sea Demonstration/ Exercise Formidable Shield (ASD/FS) for NATO, led by the US but run from the QinetiQ-managed MoD range in the Outer Hebrides, saw the first-ever firing of the Northrop Grumman GQM-163A Coyote Supersonic Sea Skimming Target (SSST) in the UK.
GQM-163A is a Mach 2.6-capable SSST that entered service with the USN to replace the MQM-8G Vandal.
QinetiQ highlighted that it worked closely with international partners within NATO and made a significant contribution to allies’ abilities to deliver against future threats through undertaking various range modifications and upgrades.
This included the integration of the Andoya Space ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The first of an initial batch of 32 TH-73A Thrasher training helicopters has arrived at NAS Whiting Field to provide the USN with a much-improved training capability.
HTM began work last month on a contract from BAIINBw to provide, maintain and support EC135 helicopters.
The USAF has strengthened its 'red air' capabilities at Nellis AFB with the addition of F-35s flown by trained aggressor pilots.
The US DoD continues to invest in the space domain, with the US Army Space and Missile Defense School being the latest recipient of new training capabilities.
CAE's purchase of L3Harris T&S business continues to reap rewards.
Read the latest edition of Military Training for free in our app or on your desktop.